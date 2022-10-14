Liberia: President Weah Appoints Board Members of River Gee Vocational Institute

13 October 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has appointed an eleven-member non-statutory Board of Trustee of River Gee County Vocational and Technical Training Institute.

President Weah made the appointment Thursday, October 13, 2022 pursuant to Article VI Section 1 of the Act that created the Institution.

Those appointed include Mr. Moses S. Geeplay, Mr. Christian S. Chea, Mrs. Regina Vinton, Mr. Shadrach Teah, Mr. Williams Quaye, Mr. Chowolo Dickson, Madam Phebe Botiah, and Mr. George Kayee. Other members of the Board are Mr. S. Tayee Toe, Mr. Chea Cheapo, Jr. as well as Mr. Babbi Geeplay.

Messrs. Moses S. Geeplay and Christian S. Chea will serve as Chairman and Co-Chairman respectively.

The appointed Board Members are directed to begin the formation process of the newly established institution.

