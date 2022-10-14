Nigeria: Aviation Experts Applauds LASGs Plan to Build Lekki Airport

Aviation industry experts under the aegis of Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART) have said they welcome the decision of the Lagos State government to build a second airport at the Lekki axis of the state.

The experts said they whole-heartedly welcomed the decision of the Lagos State government to build an airport in the Lekki axis to cater to the bourgeoning population and businesses around the Lekki industrial layout."

In a statement signed by its head of publicity, Olu Ohunayo, ART said despite prior promises and the potential, including the extensive plans for the development of the area over the years, the project never took off and the Lekki corridor continued to expand, creating congestion, logistics and traffic chaos, impacting the economic and business opportunities in the area.

"For the benefits to Lagos, we strongly advocate for a Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the need for the regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation, to give the necessary support and approvals for the project.

"We are also calling on the relevant agencies and tiers of government, to as a matter of urgency, commence with the repair of the Cenotaphs erected to honour the fallen air passengers at Lisa, Epe and Ejigbo respectively. These sites serve as a memorial of the dark history of our industry and to honour to our fallen citizens. Therefore, roads leading to these sites should be fixed for accessibility," the body said.