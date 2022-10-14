Liberia: Actress Korto Davis Set to Release Another Hit Movie

13 October 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

A hit Liberian movie titled "Evil Lives Here" is set to premiere on November 18, 2022, at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The movie was produced in Liberia by Korto Davis and her team from the KKLMansa Production, featuring home-based and American-based Liberian actors.

The movie "Evil Lives Here" was directed by Korto Davis and shot by Ansu K. Sirleaf.

Ahead of the release of the hit movie, Ms. Davis urged Liberians to attend the event due in November to promote the work of their fellow citizens.

"We encourage the public, especially Liberians, to attend the premiere in November to promote the cultural values and boost the tourism sector of the country."

"We Liberian filmmakers can compete with other nationals in the movie industry with the support of our people," she said on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

This hit movie centers around family drama regarding inheritance, greed, love, and more.

Korto has been in the industry for roughly 20 years and has been in the neighboring country Ghana to acquire her filmmaking education.

She has also been in Hollywood for some movie projects before returning to Liberia to continue with her passion for the industry.

The KKLMansa Production is one of the top movie companies in Liberia that Liberians can brag of. Their stories, pictures, and sound quality always stand out among others.

The movie will premiere on November 18, 2022, at the Ministerial Complex Theater. The movie stars Korto Davis, Sekou M. Sirleaf, Ertamar Thompson, and George E. Dayo Collins.

Further, it stars Duke Murphy Dennis, Nasera Love Kamara, and Musa Sheriff.

The Red Carpet starts at 6PM, and the Movie starts at 8PM.

You can get your tickets now via Mobile Money/SendWave

08864 61708 or 0776546285. VIP is US$25, and Regular is US$15.

