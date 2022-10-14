Nigeria: 19 Months After, NAF Buries Pilot of Missing Fighter Jet

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday laid to rest the remains of Flt-Lt. Chappelle at the Military Cemetery, Abuja.

Chappelle, according to military sources, was the pilot of missing Alpha jet aircraft in Borno State.

The aircraft had lost contact with the radar at about 5:08 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Troops of the Nigerian Army discovered the wreckage of missing NAF aircraft which went on a mission on 31st March, 2022.

The wreckage was discovered 11 months after its disappearance and loss of contact with the radar in Borno State.

The Nigerian Army on its official Facebook handle in announcing the discovery said further exploitation was still ongoing.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, while confirming the incident, said the aircraft lost contact with radar at about 5:08 pm on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

He said a search and rescue party had been launched, adding that details would be communicated appropriately.

Almost a year later, troops of "Operation Desert Sanity" on Saturday discovered the wreckage of the aircraft in Sambisa Forest.

"Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation is ongoing."