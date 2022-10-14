Nigeria: Lagos Govt Probes Footage of Rico Swavey's Last Moments in Hospital

The Lagos State government has commenced an investigation on the unethical filming of the late Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey, by persons suspected to be nurses in the hospital.

A video clip showing the final moments of Swavey at Doren Specialist Hospital in Ajah, Lagos, attracted condemnation from members of the public.

The visual recorded by one of the nurses attending to Rico Swavey, had him placed on oxygen as he was unconscious on a chair.

It was gathered that the nurses were attempting to carry him on a bed when the nurse brought out a phone and started recording him. Another nurse was heard cautioning her colleague against the act.

"You people should stop making the video; somebody is dying, you people are making video," the nurse said.

Reacting to the video, a marketing strategist, Samuel Atigba, condemned the action of the nurses.

Using his verified Twitter handle, @SamuelOtigba, he wrote, "Anytime I watch that video of the nurses joking, laughing and making needless videos of Rico for social media instead of giving him the necessary urgent attention needed to save his life, my heart breaks over again cause he could have survived. RIP Rico."

Recall that Rick Swavey whose real name is Patrick Fakoya, a 2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, had a ghastly car accident on Tuesday.

Rico Swavey later succumbed to cold hands of death on Thursday as a result of serious injuries he sustained.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the state government had commenced investigation.

He said, "That hospital is not a government hospital; we have started an investigation into the unprofessional conducts of those who appeared in that video."

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP gathered that Swavey did not die at Doren Specialist Hospital as he was only recuscitated at the facility and later moved to another hospital where he eventually passed away.