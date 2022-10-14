Liberia: YALI RLC Alumni Liberia's Chapter Installs New Corps of Officers

Monrovia — The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Liberia's chapter has inducted Francis B. Moore as president and others to steer the affairs of the organization for the next two years.

YALI is the United States' signature effort to invest in the next generation of African leaders as they foster economic growth, enhance democratic governance and strengthen civil society structures.

The group over the weekend hosted its third annual inauguration and dinner in Monrovia and inducted Mr. Francis B. Moore as president, Saykwayee Henery Vice president for administration, Orson Gonsohn vice president for exchange affairs, Hanson Blayon General Secretary, Jediddiah Johnson Financial Secretary, Zeporah Ward Treasurer, Sylvester Choloplay Communication Director, Darius Bleh Event Director and Zayzay Flomo parliamentarian.

NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo serving as installation officer lauded the Liberia's chapter of YALI for adequate preparation, organization and call on them to maximize their potentials.

In his inaugural addressed, Francis B. Moore President Liberia's YALI chapter, expressed elation for the privilege to serve as president of YALI Liberia Alumni chapter.

He said the process was done democratically and peacefully, adding that the knowledge gained through YALI is being practiced in Liberia to ensure free space for every young person to participate and give back to Liberia.

According to Moore, his foremost priority will center on building a professional network that will be accessible, impact-driven, and resourceful for all its members aspiring to join the YALI Liberia chapter.

For his part, Varney Teddy Wilson former president of the group, said under his watch as head of the group he was able to rally with his colleagues to make the Liberia chapter of YALI legitimate.

In remarks, the Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy near Monrovia Sean Boda expressed excitement about working with the alumnus of US Government exchange programs and called on them to use the opportunity to network and share stories and make plans together that will improve the betterment of Liberia.