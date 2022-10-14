São Tomé and Príncipe: SCNL Welcomes Sao Tome Birdlife and Government Partners

Monrovia — As part of the implementation of the activities of the EU-funded Project, PAPFor, strengthening the Birdlife partnership is key to achieving the outcome of the PAPFor Project. As such, the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL), welcomed a team from Sao Tome BirdLife and representatives from the Forestry Development of Sao Tome and Principe. A team of four; Maria Conceicao, Litoney Olriveira , Olvio Almeida Lopes Carposo, Hudson Costa Da Graca

the four-day visit began with an indoor presentation at the main offices of SCNL in Monrovia, where the team from Sao Tome, SCNL, and the Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

During the interactive presentations, SCNL Program Manager, Mr. Michael E. Taire, presented SCNL's project activities, while SCNL PAPFor Project Coordinator, James P. Mulbah briefed the team on PAPFor's activities, and FDA presented [prospects and challenges] and ways the FDA is working to protecting the forest as well as the progress and challenges in the establishment of community forest in Liberia.

The Sao Tome team was treated professionally by SCNL and everyone they met. With the help of SCNL, they had the opportunity to visit RobertSport and held a brief meeting with rangers, and the local leadership of the FDA. With a request from SCNL, FDA made a boat available that took the Sao Tome team, FDA, and SCNL staff across the historic Lake Piso for a boat ride. It was an amazing experience and the team appreciated the kind gesture from SCNL.

In Fornor, Grand Cape Mount County, the Sao Tome team again met with rangers, FDA staff, and local leaders, and were briefed about the activities in conserving nature. Along with SCNL Mulbah, the team was escorted to the Gola Forest National Park (GFNP) for site seeing, and upon arrival, they expressed delight at the visitation.

The team also visited Liberia Chimpanzee Rescue Protection (LCRP) and met with Co-Founder and Executive Director, James Desmond. He explained to the team why the LCRP was established and how it is benefitting not only in protecting chimpanzees but providing jobs for over 40 Liberians. The team was very amazed by seeing several chimpanzees being protected by LCRP. They appreciated Mr. Desmond and encouraged him to keep up the good work.

On behalf of the Sao Tome, Maria Conceicao shared, "We are very happy to visit the SCNL family, they are doing a great job! Thank you for the warmest welcome, and hospitality, we are glad to be here," she shared.