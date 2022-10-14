Liberia: Boakai Vows to Transform Liberia

Liberia's former vice president, now opposition Unity Party political leader Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai, has vowed to transform Liberia when elected president in 2023.

"Let me state very strongly, I am going to transform Liberia and the lives of Liberians as the next president," Mr. Boakai said when he appeared on a local radio station Wednesday, 12 October 2022.

Boakai said the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is utterly corrupt and can be graded at 47 percent.

He stressed that the current government has brought misery and suffering to the Liberian people.

The former VP outlined the platform of his government built around Agriculture, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism which has an acronym 'AREST.'

He informed Liberian people that in the first one hundred days of his administration when elected, all roads in the country will be rehabilitated and made accessible.

He claimed that the CDC regime has failed the people of Liberia, and come 2023, the electorate here has another chance to usher in a more responsible government.

Speaking on youth policy issues, the Unity Party standard bearer said his government will tackle the problem of lack of youth empowerment by creating areas and opportunities for youth employment.

Addressing sanitation problems in Monrovia and the rest of the nation, Ambassador Boakai said as a priority area for his administration, he will ensure a clean environment for all Liberians.

Regarding the chances of winning elections come 2023, Ambassador Boakai pointed out that the Unity Party is more than prepared to make the CDC government out after just one term in office.

Today, former VP Boakai continues his public engagement on Truth FM, with a call to transform the country.