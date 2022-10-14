Liberia: Movee Leaves Rainbow Alliance

By Lewis S. Teh

The opposition Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE has pulled out of the opposition bloc Rainbow Alliance.

The party said through a resolution, its executive committee decided to pull out of the alliance to disassociate itself from the opposition bloc.

MOVEE National Chairman Robert Sammie told journalists in a news conference this week that the executive committee resolved that the chairperson should cut political ties with the Rainbow Alliance.

"Today MOVEE wants to inform its supporters, partisans, and [the] rest of the world that we have communicated officially to the Rainbow Alliance civilly that MOVEE is cutting every tie and association with the Rainbow Alliance," said Sammie.

According to him, such a decision by the party will now give a clear way and opportunity for its political leader to make political arrangements with another political party, an alliance or coalition that has similar philosophy and ideology.

Additionally, Sammie said the chairperson has also been mandated to begin the conduct of appointing new county officials so as to enable the party to begin its operation in the various counties.

The MOVEE Chairman narrated that he is mandated to open offices in various counties.

"I would like to inform our people that following the completion of the paperwork next week we will begin the conduct of convention here in Montserrado County and subsequently the other counties," he disclosed.

Recently MOVEE granted executive clemency to its national secretary general and other members who left the party.

It said the National Executive Committee decided at an emergency meeting held over the weekend.

MOVEE Deputy National Secretary, Jeremiah Paye, stated that the decision was taken in the spirit of reconciliation.

"The move is also triggered by the Party's desire to harness the expertise and support of all former partisans willing to return ahead of the 2023 elections," he explained.

Chairman Sammie was once expelled while he was National Secretary General for allegedly inserting the names of some executive members in a purported release, expressing disagreement over the Party's decision to join the Rainbow Alliance.