Liberians Troop to Guinea for Rice

By Thomas Domah/ Nimba County

Some members of the Liberian Joint Security assigned at the Ganta-Guinea Border in Nimba county are abandoning their various offices at the border and crossing into Guinea to buy rice.

Our Nimba Correspondent, who visited the border said Joint Security officers from the Liberia Immigration Service, Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency, agents of the Liberia Revenue Agency, National Security Agency, Minister of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Agriculture are making the rounds into Guinea.

A 25 kg bag of rice is sold in Ganta for LRD8,000 (Eight Thousand Liberian Dollars) while in Guinea it costs Four Thousand Liberian Dollars.

Related Articles

MOVEE leaves Rainbow Alliance

October 14, 2022

Agriculture Ministry presents equipment to CARI

October 14, 2022

SILOAM Center celebrates World Sight Day with free services

October 14, 2022

'Complete gangsterism'

October 13, 2022

For the past three weeks, officers from these various security units, including the Police have been involved in the rice hunt into the neighboring country.

Various government ministries and agencies in Nimba, including the Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Health, county superintendent and county inspectors left their respective duties to form part of the process.