Liberia: Ministry of Mines and Energy Terminates Several Mining Licenses

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Mines and Energy continues carve out policies and implement existing regulatory frameworks to enhance the mineral sector of Liberia.

To improve our regulatory oversight, the Ministry has embarked on the following:

Begun the process of reviewing the existing 2000 Minerals and Mining Laws of Liberia;

Banned the use of dredges and mercury during gold mining activities on our water bodies;

Banned the use of heavy earth moving equipment within non-Class B mining license areas;

Introduction of ASM identification cards;

Established the Artisanal and Small-scale Mining Sector Working Group (ASMWG)

Working collaboratively with the FDA and the World Bank through Redd++ on the implementation of Smart Mining techniques during ASM operations;

Establishment of the Special Mineral Task Forces(SMTF);and

Issuance of Default Notices and Termination Notices to some Mineral Exploration license Holders that are not in compliance with the Mineral Exploration Regulations and the licenses they possessed.

Issuance Of Default Notices And Termination Notices

The Ministry has issued Termination Notices and Default Notices to fifteen (15) Mineral

Exploration license holders. These notices will affect twenty-seven (27) Mineral Exploration

Licenses. The affected companies have either not made the requisite filings required by Section 4.1 (a), Sec 12.1 (a) or Sec. 17.1 (c) of the Mineral Exploration Regulations of Liberia. As such, some of these licenses automatically expires at the end of the Initial Term of the Extended Term without requirement of action or notification by the Minister. As the result of these notices, the companies have the right to request hearing to contest the Ministry's justification for termination according to Sec. 17.2 of the Mineral Exploration Regulations of Liberia.

As for those licenses that were issued Notices of Default, either the companies have not made the requisite filings required by Section 4.1 (a) within the period provided in such Section according to Sec 12.1 (a) of the Mineral Exploration Regulations, or there is no evidence of the 2% of the approved work budget for the affected licenses that apparently could neither be calculated nor verified for the periods according to Sec 9.3(b) of the Mineral Exploration Regulations; or the companies have not submitted the required Annual Environmental Audited Reports for the affected license(s) during the period under review according to Sec.10.2 of the Mineral Exploration Regulations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Those companies and licenses affected include but not limited to:

No.COMPANYLICENSE #NOTICE

1Mekinel Holdings LtdMEL 7001818TERMINATION

2Pedras Age Mining CompanyMEL 7003319TERMINATION

3EarthSat Engineering Construction Inc.MEL 7003519 MEL7004120TERMINATION

4BSD Mining LtdMEL 7003419TERMINATION

5Ya Ni Mining CompanyMEL 9000919TERMINATION

6Equinox Minerals Liberia LtdMEL 7003619TERMINATION

7West Mining Ltd.MEL 7003118TERMINATION

8Tango Mining Inc.MEL 7003018TERMINATION

9SRG LiberiaMEL 7004220TERMINATION

10Yuhem Group Liberia LtdMEL 7004320TERMINATION

11Saffron Gold Liberia LtdMEL 9001320 MEL9001220TERMINATION

12HAMAK MINING COMPANYMEL 7001418 MEL 7002018 MEL 7001618 MEL 7002118TERMINATION

13Afro Anglo American Resources Inc. MEL 7001118 MEL 7001018 MEL 7000918 DEFAULT

14Rhino Gold Liberia LtdMEL 9001420 MEL 9001120 DEFAULT

15MNG Gold Exploration Inc.MEL 2111/16 MEL2111/16 MEL2108/16 MEL 2109/16 MEL2113/16 DEFAULT