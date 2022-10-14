Nigeria: Non-Oil Sector Remains Only Solution to Economic Transformation - Yakusak

14 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Philip Shimnom Clement

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says the non-oil sector remains the only viable option available to the government at all levels in driving economic growth.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak, made this known yesterday in Abuja during a media retreat organised by the Council for journalists.

Ezra said the retreat with the theme: "Diversification of the Economy: The role of NEPC," was organised as part of the Council's media relations with a view to deepening knowledge and understanding of the agency's mandate responsible for the development and promotion of non-oil export.

His words: "There is no doubt that the theme of this retreat "Diversification of the Economy: The Role of NEPC" was carved to spearhead the diversification of the Nigerian Economy by expanding and increasing non-oil exports for sustainable and inclusive growth".

While calling on Nigerians to support current efforts by NEPC to boost export of Nigeria's products, Ezra said such efforts would ensure a robust economy in the country.

"What matters most presently is the need to promote the "Export4Survival" campaign - which is a patriotic call for all Nigerians to realize the urgency of engaging in non-oil export trade as a viable means of economic growth, poverty alleviation, industrial development and boosting our foreign exchange earnings," he said.

