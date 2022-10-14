Nigeria: 150 Golfers for Obasanjo Tournament in Abeokuta

At least 150 golfers who boast of different handicaps are billed to participate in the sixth edition of the Olusegun Obasanjo Golf Tournament to be held in Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Abeokuta Golf Club, Apagun Jimmy Orekoya, the tournament is billed to be held at the green course of Abeokuta Golf Club (AGC), Oke-Mosan, between October 14 and 15.

On his part, Abeokuta Golf Club Captain, Bashorun Ladi Adegbite expressed satisfaction with the level of golfers that have indicated their interest in the tournament.

Adegbite assured the players of a rich golfing experience laced with Egba hospitality await them.

The Captain also expressed the club's appreciation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and First Bank of Nigeria Plc for their continued support.

Participants are expected to arrive today, October 14 for registration starting from 6:30 pm followed by a cocktail.

According to the organisers, the tee-off holds on Saturday, October 15 at 6:30 am to 11am, while the grand finale, which is the presentation of gifts, will come up at 6:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Competition Secretary, Surv. Dayo Folarin equally noted that golfers would vie for honor in various categories that will include veteran golfers.