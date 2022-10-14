Nigeria: AFN Canvasses Votes for World Athlete of the Year Nominee, Amusan

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has called on Nigerians to massively vote for Tobi Amusan as she bids to become the first Nigerian to be named World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics.

Amusan is among the 10 nominees revealed on Wednesday by World Athletics who are vying for the biggest athletics award in the world.

AFN President, Tonobok Okowa believes Amusan is not only deserving of the nomination but also deserves to be crowned the best in the world this year.

"2022 has been a very successful year for Nigerian athletes and Tobi is the icing on the cake of the incredible season we have had," Okowa said.

"The fact that Tobi was nominated is a positive development for us as a federation and a nation as no Nigerian athlete has ever made it to this level.

"Now we need to go a step further by playing our part to see that our darling Tobi is crowned the best in the world come December," added Okowa who asked Nigerians to go to World Athletics social media platforms to vote.

Amusan made history in July when she became the first Nigerian to set a World record following the 12.12s she ran at the semifinals of the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

She began her streak of many firsts in September last year when she became the first Nigerian athlete in the Diamond League era to win a Diamond Trophy.