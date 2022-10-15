Somalia: Six, Including Children Dead in Roadside Bomb Near Mogadishu

A car carrying people from the Lower Shabelle region and en route to the capital was hit by an IED in the area of Hawa Abdi on Friday morning.

The vehicle, according to the witnesses said the land mine killed six people, including children and a number of others were injured.

Somali government troops arrived at the scene of the explosion, and they helped the injured and brought them to the capital city of Mogadishu.

The road connecting Mogadishu and Afgoye has been hit by such IEDs several times targeting Somali forces and the AU military convoys, which sometimes killed civilians.