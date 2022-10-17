Somalia: UN Vowed to Step up Its Partnership With Somalia On Counter-Terrorism

15 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the suicide bombing in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on 14 October 2017, the United Nations today joined the people and government of Somalia in remembering the victims and survivors of the deadly attack.

"Time may have passed but the widespread pain caused by this horrific attack remains, and our thoughts go out to those people who lost family and friends as well as to those who were injured," said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, James Swan.

"The United Nations stands firmly with all Somalis in their tireless efforts to end terrorism and to advance Somalia on its path to peace and stability," he added.

The 2017 attack which killed more than 500 people and injured more than 300 others, ranks as the deadliest-ever terrorist bombing in Africa, involving the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

