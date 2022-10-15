Nigeria: COP27 - Nigeria Inaugurates National Logo, Lists Top Priorities, Expectations

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, inaugurated the logo while briefing journalists in Abuja, on the preparation for the 27th session Conference of Parties (COP27).

The Nigerian government on Friday inaugurated its 'COP27 National Logo' and listed the top expectations and priorities it hopes to achieve from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr Abdullahi said that the conference would be hosted in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 8 November, adding that Nigeria as a signatory is expected to actively participate.

He said that the inauguration of the logo represents alignment with the ideals and objectives of COP27 but distinctively projects national priorities as a country.

He said COP27 was a rare opportunity for parties and observers to come together and grapple with a challenge that is impacting humanity.

He said the conference is also to showcase unity against an existential threat that can only be overcome through concerted action and effective implementation.

The minister said that the top priorities and expectations by Nigeria from the conference include the provision of a National Pavilion at the COP27 venue.

He said that the pavilion would serve as a base for hosting all activities by the Nigerian delegation during the conference to hold bilateral meetings.

He said that it would as well provide a place for networking with potential investors and related opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, arrangements to host side events at the Nigeria pavilion by interested stakeholders are being processed.

"The side events to be hosted in the pavilion will relate to showcasing Nigeria's best practices and exchanges with international communities.

"The side events will also engage in dialogues and green investment forums toward tackling climate change and moving Nigeria to a low-carbon development pathway.

"Nigeria will participate in a world leader-level summit with other nations to co-launch the 'Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership," he said.

Mr Abdullahi said that the leader's partnership is being championed by the UK government through Alok Sharma, the president of COP26.

He said that Nigeria would, under the auspices of UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), host a high-level side meeting.

He said the meeting is a follow-up to President Muhammadu Buhari's session at the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) (COP15) conference in Abidjan in May 2022.

He said that the meeting expected to draw notable global leaders and funding from development partners to focus on climate finance to address desert encroachment, desertification and drought devastating member states, "as well as exploit the funding window under the auspices of the Great Green Wall Accelerator, where European countries pledged about 18 billion euros to support activities of member states."

"Nigeria will continue to push for a softening of conditions as it relates to access and draw-down from the fund to make it accessible to member states," he said.

Mr Abdullahi said that the priorities and expected outcome would also focus on exploring options for climate finance and building partnerships to drive emissions reduction ambitions, adaptation and climate change mitigation.

According to him, the focus will be on a sustainable funding mechanism that drives nature-based solutions such as land restoration, reforestation, combating desertification, climate smart-agricultural practices and adaptation strategies.

He said Nigeria would seek collaboration and support on sustainable waste management, renewable and clean energy provision, and finance for loss and damage.

He added that Nigeria will push for developed countries to fulfil financial pledges to aid in tackling the climate crisis.

"The expected outcomes of Nigeria's participation will include increased partnership building that helps Nigeria achieve its emission reduction targets.

"They will address adaptation and mitigation, establish sustainable financing for climate actions, resilience building, poverty eradication, energy transition and sustainable development.

"Nigeria, will not take a position of 'know it all' but will align with the West Africa region's identification of the thematic issues faced by the continent and the group's interim position on each.

Mr Abdullahi said that the issues include doubling adaptation finance by 2025; clarification on the support arrangements to address loss and damage; closing the climate financing gap; scaling up Africa's mitigation ambition and implementation.

Others include "strengthening the linkage between technology and financial mechanisms; the global stocktake on progress on the Paris Agreement; transparency; gender and climate change; agriculture."

The minister said that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management would hold a side meeting to showcase the impact of climate change on migration and livelihoods of the people affected by conflict, including people that lost agrarian habitat around the Lake Chad Region and the arid landscape of the Northern Nigeria, coastal flood and erosion in the southern part of the country.

He said that the accreditation of Nigerian delegates to the event has also been concluded.

According to him, delegates include representations from the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change (ICCC), high-level representation from the Presidency and National Assembly, as well as non-governmental groups, ministries, scientists, academia, experts, Civil Society Organisations, private sector entities, women, youth and the media.