Ghanaians Say No to Physical Force Against Women, See Gender-Based Violence As a Criminal Matter

press release

A majority of Ghanaians say it is never justified for a man to physically discipline his wife, the latest Afrobarometer survey shows.

While most citizens say that violence against women and girls is uncommon in their communities, many also say women are likely to be criticised or harassed if they report gender-based violence to the authorities.

Overall, Ghanaians consider domestic violence to be a criminal matter requiring the involvement of law enforcement, rather than a private matter to be resolved within the family. Most believe that the police are likely to take cases of GBV seriously.

Key findings