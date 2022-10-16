Nigeria: Govt Will Continue to Support Efforts to Attract Jobs ,Create Investments - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will continue to support efforts to attract jobs and create investments in the Kaduna state government.

He commended Kaduna State for establishing its credentials as an investment destination of choice in Nigeria.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambasador Maryam Yalwaji, spoke at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday.

The President said that the efforts had received wide recognition as seen in the response of the business community through the quantum of investments in the state.

"Kaduna state has emerged as one of the leading destination for Foreign Direct Investment for Nigeria in the last six years.

The success of sub nationals in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing internally generated revenue, is critical to the success of the entire country," he said.

The President said that the Federal Government would actively support the efforts of all states and the FCT to promote development across all sectors of the economy.

"I have closely followed the strides Kaduna has made since 2015; it is commendable also that investors are creating jobs in the agric sector taking advantage of the state priotisation of agriculture."

He acknowledged the successes recorded by the state in the areas of health, ICT, mining and renewable energy.

"I also note with delight, notable positive private partnership projects in the state, which aimed at addressing food security and improving livelyhood.Federal Government will continue to support efforts to attract job, creating investments by Kaduna state government."

"We believe that much can be done at the sub national level to drive human capital development and expand economic opportunities.This massive investment in infrastructure upgrade that Kaduna is executing is no doubt an enabler of economic dynamism apart from valuable significance of improving the welbeing of citizens," he said.

"Kaduna state is taking full advantage of the economic policies of the Federal Government and the heightened need to safeguard livelihoods."

The Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, had earlier said that the annual summit showcased the business opportunities available in Kaduna state.

Dr. Balarabe said it was also an opportunity to consolidate the gains of some of the ongoing reforms being undertaken by the administration.