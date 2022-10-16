Nigeria: Govt Will Continue to Support Efforts to Attract Jobs ,Create Investments - Buhari

15 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government will continue to support efforts to attract jobs and create investments in the Kaduna state government.

He commended Kaduna State for establishing its credentials as an investment destination of choice in Nigeria.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambasador Maryam Yalwaji, spoke at the 7th Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit on Saturday.

The President said that the efforts had received wide recognition as seen in the response of the business community through the quantum of investments in the state.

"Kaduna state has emerged as one of the leading destination for Foreign Direct Investment for Nigeria in the last six years.

The success of sub nationals in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing internally generated revenue, is critical to the success of the entire country," he said.

The President said that the Federal Government would actively support the efforts of all states and the FCT to promote development across all sectors of the economy.

"I have closely followed the strides Kaduna has made since 2015; it is commendable also that investors are creating jobs in the agric sector taking advantage of the state priotisation of agriculture."

He acknowledged the successes recorded by the state in the areas of health, ICT, mining and renewable energy.

"I also note with delight, notable positive private partnership projects in the state, which aimed at addressing food security and improving livelyhood.Federal Government will continue to support efforts to attract job, creating investments by Kaduna state government."

"We believe that much can be done at the sub national level to drive human capital development and expand economic opportunities.This massive investment in infrastructure upgrade that Kaduna is executing is no doubt an enabler of economic dynamism apart from valuable significance of improving the welbeing of citizens," he said.

"Kaduna state is taking full advantage of the economic policies of the Federal Government and the heightened need to safeguard livelihoods."

The Kaduna state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, had earlier said that the annual summit showcased the business opportunities available in Kaduna state.

Dr. Balarabe said it was also an opportunity to consolidate the gains of some of the ongoing reforms being undertaken by the administration.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X