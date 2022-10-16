Nigeria: AFRIFF Shifts Global Perspective of African Films With Over 500 Films Submission in 2022

The Africa International Film Festival, (AFRIFF), has stated that it recorded over 500 films submission from the middle east region in 2022 in a move to shift global perspectives, explore ideologies for large global audience to increase indigenous capacity and global talent exports in film making production to showcase Africa and international film stories.

AFRIFF explained that it presents a complete immersion into the world of African film making with participation from all over Africa and the Diaspora markets to support projects in film making business such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney amongst others.

Speaking at the 11th edition media parley event in Lagos with the theme 'Indigenous for Global', Founder & Festival Director, Chioma Ude said filmmaking has evolved rapidly in Africa over the last two decades and this year's edition is designed to influence global perspectives of African films and storytelling.

According to her, "We intend to continue to empower our storytellers to explore ideologies and techniques that appeal to a larger global audience."

While highlighting her points, she explained that the keynote conversations for the 11th edition features high-profile speakers and facilitators from all over the world, with high-value networking as a preconceived outcome.

She said that the festival is designed to explore new-age technical frontiers in film production, with a focus on the use of sound and visuals in the making of award-winning short, feature, documentary and animation films in Africa for a global audience while hinting that the speakers would be mostly senior executives in the film production and distribution industry from the Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa, U.K. and U.S. who will also aid in projecting avenues to showcase the best of attending filmmakers and their films to the international community.

In addition, Ude announced MTN Nigeria as a partner for this year's edition of AFRIFF where the ICT company will display the use cases for 5G technology and its transformative capabilities for nollywood film practitioners and streaming companies.

Chioma Ude further announced the continuing collaboration with Prime Video and Amazon Studios while introducing Nanny as the Opening Night Film of the festival. "I had the pleasure of attending AFRIFF in 2019, and I am so excited to be back with Nanny.

The film is a personal story, rooted in my West African heritage and I feel deeply honored it was selected as opening night," said Nikyatu Jusu, writer/director of Nanny. She said