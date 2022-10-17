Nigeria: 11 Die in Bauchi Auto Crash

16 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Tragedy struck at Hawan Jaki village on Alkaleri-Gombe Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as 11 persons were killed in an auto crash.

Yusuf Abdullahi, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that eight other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash.

He said the accident involved one commercial vehicle belonging to Yankari Express and a Dangote articulated vehicle.

Mr Abdullahi attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving.

"Twenty male adults were involved in the fatal road crash. Nine of them lost their lives on the spot while two were later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the Alkaleri General Hospital.

"Eight others sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Alkaleri hospital where corpses of the dead were deposited," he said.

Mr Abdullahi advised motorists to always observe traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

