Nigeria: Angry Youths Set Ablaze Suspected Motorcycle Thief in Jos

The suspected thief was beaten to death, and his body was subsequently set on fire

Angry youths on Saturday evening set ablaze a suspected motorcycle thief at Angwan Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sources said the victim had stolen several motorcycles within the area, adding that when the victim was arrested by an irate crowd, he was lynched to death and his body was later set on fire.

The spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident, said the police were investigating those behind the lynching.

Similarly, there was pandemonium on Saturday night at the Gwarandok community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State after a clash between persons suspected to be members of two rival gangs.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that one person was killed in the fracas and five others were wounded.

The police spokesperson, Mr Alfred, also confirmed the incident, explaining that "two persons who were found lying on the ground at the scene of the incident were taken to the hospital. One later died while the other one is in critical condition. It is a fight between two youth groups."

The incident, according to sources, occurred at about 7 p.m on Saturday around the said area.

Commercial activities were grounded as shops were hurriedly closed in fear of reprisal attacks.

It was gathered that some members of a gang had earlier launched an attack on their rival gang at Namu Junction on Friday evening but were repelled by local vigilantes.