Liberia: LDEA, NSA, MOJ to Face Legislative Inquiry Over U.S.$100 Million Drugs Saga

Monrovia — Authorities of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), National Security Agency (NSA), and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) could face legislative inquiry over their handling of the US$100 million worth busted a fortnight ago in Monrovia.

The cocaine weighing 520 kilograms was destroyed by the Liberian government last week.

Speaking on the matter the Co-chair of the National Security Committee in the House of Representatives, Nimba County Representative Samuel G. Kogar termed as troubling, the speed at which these agencies proceeded to destroy the drugs and the apparent slow pace and/or low-key approach to the investigation.

Addressing a cross-section of Liberians at a gathering during the weekend in Paynesville, Representative Kogar also raised concerns about what he sees as a troubling manner in which the investigation surrounding the alarming drug bust is being carried out.

He said US$100 million worth of narcotic drugs is so huge a consignment whose investigation must be a national priority, and should not appear to end or lose stain at the burning of the substances.

He vowed to push for the summoning of LDEA and NSA officials as well as authorities of the Ministry of Justice before the House National Security Committee for a major inquiry.

Kogar emphasized that Liberia has repeatedly been designated by powerful countries' anti-drugs agencies and organizations, as one of the major transit points in Africa for illegal drugs destined for Europe and other parts of the world, and as such, the government cannot afford to give a low key approach to an investigation involving such a huge bust and seizure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The drugs, according to the NSA and LDEA, were transiting to an unnamed destination through Liberia when they were busted and seized following a rip-off from the United States Government.

Out of a total of 520Kgs, 518Kgs were burnt while 2Kgs were kept for "FOC" (Fruit of the Crime).

At least five persons have so far been named as suspects and three are currently in custody in connection with the smuggling operation.

The suspects are Gustavo Henrique, a Brazilian, Adulai Djibril, a Portuguese and Malam Conte from Guinea Bissau. Conte is currently in custody.

A fourth suspect, a Lebanese national identified as Issam Makki who resides in Liberia, was arrested on the Sierra Leone side of the Liberian border early Sunday morning while trying to escape. Makki, according to investigators, was part of the cartel tasked with negotiating with local businesses to buy their container once the frozen goods arrive at the port in Monrovia. He was arrested along with Oliver Zayzay, a Liberian who is also believed to have a connection to the cocaine.