Liberia: APQCE Dedicates Six-Classroom School in Gbarnga

Gbarnga — The Advancing and Promoting Quality Childhood Education in Liberia (APQCE) has constructed and turned over a six-classroom school in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The dedication of the school, which has already commenced normal academic activities, marks a milestone achievement for the organization in its quest to provide educational opportunities for underprivileged children in Liberia.

Advancing and Promoting Quality Childhood Education in Liberia is a dream of Godfred L. Gbanyan, a son of Bong County.

Mr. Gbanyan told FPA that the organization was birthed following a sad moment he experienced with a teenage girl who had just dropped from school due to the lack of support.

"On my way to work one morning, I saw a family pondering over the future of their daughter in the absence of education after the girl had been thrown out of school due to the parents' inability to pay her fees", said Mr. Gbanyan

"I was touched by the little girl's story and started thinking about what to do inorder to help children in similar situation", he continued.

"In my thinking, I decided to establish an organization named and styled: Advancing and Promoting Quality Childhood Education in Liberia inorder to help destitute children attain quality education. The dream remained apparently unachievable until I met one Mr. Scott Rizzo, an American educator living in Finland. Mr. Rizzo bought the idea and started to help the organization with finance to achieve it's goals, something that led to the construction of the six classroom school named Liberia Unity Academy (LUA), said Mr. Gbanyan

Mr. Gbanyan said he was glad to see great outcomes and prospects from a little idea he derived following his experience with the family of the teen who was thrown out of school.

He noted that the opening of the Liberia Unity Academy marks the start of many initiatives the organization will be undertaking in ensuring that less fortunate children acquire education.

Mr. Gbanyan also used the medium to solicit finance and material support from Liberians at home and abroad, including philanthropists to buttress the effort of the organization.

He said it was sad to see children languishing due to the parents and immediate families' incapacity to send them to school.

He used the occasion to commend Mr. Rizzo and family for financially assisting the organization in constructing the school that is expected to provide education for hundreds of underprivileged children.