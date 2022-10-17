Somalia: Govt Warns Businesses Against Dealing With Al-Shabaab

15 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of Commerce and Industry Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji on Saturday issued today a new stiff warning to the business community.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Haji warned the local traders against dealing with Al-Shabab and heeding the group's directives, including the tax payments.

The minister added that the Somali government decided to revoke the license of any firm that violated or reject the order. He also said the violators' assets will be taken over.

Haji termed it illegal and crime financing terrorism.

This comes amid a nationwide military offensive against Al-Shabaab which led to the liberation of more than 40 areas in the Hiran and Galgadud regions since last month.

