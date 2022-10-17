Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu

15 October 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Assailants with pistols killed one of the clan delegates who elected members of the Somali Parliament in the Warta-Nabada district within Mogadishu.

Abdi Araaye Moalim was shot several times in the upper part of the body by the gunmen, thought to be Al-Shabaab members early on Saturday morning.

The late Araaye voted MP in the Galmudug constituency at the beginning of this year. Al-Shabaab group claimed his killing.

The security forces of the Somali government reached the crime scene but failed to arrest the killers, who immediately escaped on foot before their arrival.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X