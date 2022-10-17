Somalia: An Electoral Delegate Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Assailants with pistols killed one of the clan delegates who elected members of the Somali Parliament in the Warta-Nabada district within Mogadishu.

Abdi Araaye Moalim was shot several times in the upper part of the body by the gunmen, thought to be Al-Shabaab members early on Saturday morning.

The late Araaye voted MP in the Galmudug constituency at the beginning of this year. Al-Shabaab group claimed his killing.

The security forces of the Somali government reached the crime scene but failed to arrest the killers, who immediately escaped on foot before their arrival.