Senegal On the Verge of Fuel Crisis As Govt Owes 375b CFA

14 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)

L'Observateur, a daily Senegalese independent newspaper reports the "red alert for oil tankers" due to the State's debt of 375 billion CFA francs, risking creating a "sector shutdown" and therefore a "shortage" of hydrocarbons.

"In a particularly tense global context, oil companies in Senegal have to deal with a debt of 375 billion CFA francs owed to them by the State. A debt which, if it is not settled, risks plunging the country into a lack of supply of petroleum products," warns the newspaper.

