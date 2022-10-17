Gambia: AT University Launches Alumni Association in Gambia

The Vice Chancellor of Accra Technical University (ATU), Prof Samuel NiiOdai, on Wednesday presided over the launch of the first international Accra Technical University Alumni Association of The Gambia at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Cape Point, Bakau.

Prof Odai thanked ex-students for their efforts and thoughts in establishing The Gambia Chapter for the betterment of the presence and upcoming students of the university.

"A vibrant and well-functional alumni association projects the image and dignity of the university. Your performances at your workplaces, diligence, and dedication to duty are what you tell the world that the university has come for all," he stated.

He added that he was happy and proud as he went around institutions, knowing that the alumni are respected in their various institutions due to their commitment to duty.

Joanna Mendy Okechukwu, chairwoman of ATUAA- Gambia Chapter, explained that the introduction of the Alumni Chapter in The Gambia came to being as a result of their desire to know one another as the number of ATU graduates continues to grow yearly. She said they deemed it appropriate for the association to be recognised and registered as a chapter under the National Alumni Chapter in Ghana.

"The aims of ATU Alumni in The Gambia are to seek the general welfare and ensure continuity of the common goals of members including academic, social and other pursuits of its members by contributing to the development of ATU and its graduates, through improvements and development of curricula and programs. Also, the provision of financial and material support will enhance networking and career development among the alumni to serve with perseverance, cooperation and integrity," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She stated that the objectives of the Gambia Chapter are: to provide a forum for members to discuss issues of mutual interest, benefits and advice to improve the curricula and programs of the ATU; to keep and utilise all relevant records of members; and to collaborate with other students associations, professional bodies and any other groups on issues of mutual/academic interest and benefits to the Association, among others.

"The ATUAA Gambia Chapter is the first international Chapter so far recognised and registered globally. With the opening of this Chapter in the Gambia, we hope and believe that our collaboration with the parent Alumni body in Ghana on issues of Immigration for the process of acquiring a residential permit, Non-citizen ID etc. The Gambia Chapter is projecting a yearly increment of 10% of ATU Alumni members in the Gambia. This will be achieved through collaborating with corporate institutions where ATU Alumni members are working," she added.