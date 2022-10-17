Gambia: CoPG Says Govt Not 'Serious About Fighting Rampant Corruption'

Fanta Mballow, the vice chairperson of a pressure group dubbed: Coalition Progressive Gambians (CoPG), has claimed that the Barrow government has not "demonstrated any seriousness in addressing the rampant corruption in his administration since coming into power."

The pressure group has vowed to embark on a nationwide protest scheduled for 11 November this year with or without police permit.

"Furthermore, he contributed immensely in the delay of The Gambia Anti-Corruption Bill and the 2020 drafted constitution due to his personal interest. He kept undermining the recommendations of the commissions such as the TRRC and the Janneh Commission as well as the committee established by himself to investigate the Faraba incident, which led to the loss of lives," she said yesterday during a press conference held at Latrikunda.

Fanta Mballow added: "In addition, there is the joint commission to investigate the burning down of the Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources and National Assembly Matters in which the perpetrators are still at large and no efforts have been made in bringing them to justice. Corruption is even a political weapon to corrupt the poor for the president to perpetuate himself in power, thereby forcing the gov't to maintain alleged enablers and further hiring perpetrators to be reinstated back in gov't."

"Worst of all, the government is not acting responsibly to addressing the demands of the CoPG, but the president and his aids are resorting to dirty political tactics by labelling and threatening the CoPG for their planned peaceful demonstration. This kind of crude dictatorship can't and will never work against the newly found democracy fought for by the citizens who had lived through a terrible dictatorial regime."

Hagi Suwaneh, the group's national coordinator, claimed that the "political will from the government is not there in fighting corruption, saying "that's why there is rampant corruption in the country. The executive deliberately delayed the Anti-Corruption Bill which was meant to fight corruption in the country."

He maintained that no political party in the country is backing them. "We are demanding for the government to answer to our demands which among others is to implement the recommendations of the Audit report, publish the Ministry of Fisheries' investigation report and bring back the anti-corruption bill among others," he noted.