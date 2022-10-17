Gambia: Banjul Climate Caravan Engages NBR Stakeholders On Climate Justice

The Banjul Climate Caravan team continues its campaign to raise awareness on climate change and its effects.

The caravan aims to organise mass mobilisation of citizens including regional stakeholders and indigenous groups across the country demonstrating solidarity with victims of climate change, showing how everyone is affected by climate change, and demanding leaders to address the climate crisis in an unprecedented way.

The theme for the caravan is 'the role of Government in community participation and voices' as key requisites to actualise climate justice in The Gambia.

Lamin Saidykhan, Governor of North Bank Region, said climate justice is one of the priority areas ofGovernment and this has been manifestly demonstrated through its community engagements.

Governor Saidykhan stated that, climate justice is a term that acknowledges climate change, differing social, economic, public health, and other adverse impacts on underprivileged populations.

He added that in order to actualise climate justice in his region and The Gambia at large, his office has formed a vibrant alliance with communities, agencies and partners to look at mechanisms that would remedy the impacts of climate change in the region.

He added that his office has taken the lead to engage local authorities such as Area Council, district authorities and village heads to participate in Government climate change programs.

Samba Faye, an indigenous farmer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Plantation Nurseries at Fass in NBR said they aim to combat the effects of climate change.

According to him, NBR is one of the regions' most seriously affected by climate change, noting that felling trees has influenced climate change in the region.

He added that tree planting is one of the best ways to mitigate and fight climate change.