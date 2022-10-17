Gambia: Pipeline Community Association Holds Blood Donation Camp

Contributing its quota to The Gambia blood bank, the Pipeline Community Association last Saturday held a daylong blood donation campat the late Daddy Jobe's Junction in Pipeline.

The camp marked the 10 years anniversary of the association and the donation was tagged 'give a gift of life.'

Dodou Njie, chairman of the Pipeline Community Association said the idea came when members of the association participated in a nawetan football and decided to do something precious that other people in The Gambia can benefit from.

Since the beginning of the donation camp ten years ago, he said they have always organised the blood donation camp with the Kanifing General Hospital but was skipped in the last two years because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The association chairman thanked all their partners for believing and having trust in them to organise the gift of life event.

Saffiatou Habi, Deputy Program Manager, National Blood Transmission Service, said Pipeline Community Association is one of the organisations to count on when it comes to blood donation in The Gambia.

"The association donates blood from their hearts, out of joy and love for humanity. I, therefore, thank you on behalf of the Ministry of Health, National Blood Transmission Service, Kanifing General Hospital, and patients that have been receiving the blood donated by this association for the past years," she said.

She added that anyone giving out blood is not only saving the receiver's life but his or her own life too, "because if you give out blood it helps to enhance the production of your red blood cells, help you not to be anaemic, balance your iron level which prevents heart attack, diseases, cardiovascular problem, lose calories and gives you a chance to know your health status."

Doctor Mansereh Njie, a senior doctor at Kanifing General Hospital, said blood donation "is the only way that we can save lives not only by becoming a cyber hero."

The Pipeline Community Association organised camp was supported by different partners including Prime Insurance, Universal Fitness, Qcell, Lala's Cleaning Service; Trust Bank Limited, Pipeline Football Club, Takaful Insurance, and Kanifing General Hospital.