Gambia: Diha Releases Five Track EP

Diha, famous Gambian singer has wasted no time to release another hitting EP called blue jays. The EP will be celebrated on 21st October, 2022 at Club Lava.

Speaking during a press conference held on Tuesday at Smile Lounge in Senegambia, Kifa, the media promoter for Diha told journalists that Diha is one the outstanding Gambian singer, adding that the EP is already in the studio and it has been produced and now started to be promoted.

"So we are releasing the EP today and is a five track EP mastered by different producers."

Her biography

Diha, The Wonder Voice The amazing power of her voice and the scintillating melody of her vocals made Diha a household name in SeneGambia . Diha brought the new Gambian sound to the forefront of Gam-music and in the process became a famous singer.

In spite of her fame and success, Diha The Wonder Voice of Gambian music always remained true to what she held to be her mission.

Diha, the daughter of an immigrant father from TambaCounda and a Gambian mother of Basse origin was born across the border in TambaCounda and at age 5 she moved to the Gambia to resettle with her mom.

Music was a natural passion for The Wonder Voice and her love and admiration for music blossomed from an early age.

At the tender age of twelve, she ventured into the realm of self discovery within the music arena. She spent a lot of time watching music videos and admiring the stars and glamour associated with the music industry. This to a point affected her educational journey and school became secondary and it subsequently affected her performance academically. Her life growing up has been a bit turbulent and despite this adversity, she held her own and never strayed off her desired path for success.

Her Mother remarried and her step dad saw the immense musical and artistic potential residing in her and pushed her to carry on with her musical dream. The life of uncertainty carried on as her mother relocated to Germany and Diha moved on to live with her maternal grandmother. She encountered some undesirable house rules living with her grand mum that where on a collision course with her musical dreams.

Her grand mum didn't like her musical path and Diha decided to move back with her dad. Moving back home with a limited educational background, Diha ended up being an assistant at a beauty Salon and she quickly figured out that was not her calling and grabbed the microphone once again.

Adolescent and independence started early for Diha because she was forced to grow faster than kids her own age.

At age seventeen, she moved back to the Gambia and zeroed in the music business with the sole aim of blowing up and becoming larger than life within the Gambian Music scene. Like most aspiring artist, she did paid her dues by becoming backing vocalist for Pa Omar Jack, Mass Lowe and Jalex. Her yearning and hunger for success made her want more than being a background vocalist and she ventured in the studio in 2007 to produce her first single called "Mbeugeul".

This single made its rounds on the radio airwaves and dance floors and a year later, after riding on the success of "Mbeugeul", she dropped another single called "Gorgi". Once people started hearing the wonder voice behind these two melodious tracks, Diha started attracting attention by industry insiders.

She went to Dakar and auditioned for the multitalented artistic guru Carlo D who incorporated her in his band as a backing vocalist. Carlo past on a lot of industry skills to her and polished her musical gift. Once trained for bigger things, Carlo D set her loose and off to Gambia. Once in the Gambia, she was poised to do bigger and better things and there she released her hit song "Taling Taling".

This song was the beginning of bigger things to come and Diha was granted an audience by the President of the Republic, and Bilal the renowned producer of Suns of Light studios recorded a demo with Diha that was to be part of a compilation by star producer Bouba Ndour. She was nominated for Best Gambian Female Artist amongst a fierce line up of Gambian Songstresses and she clinched the title with ease.

Her musical inspiration is tapped from different sources but Sambou Suso and Whithney Houston are very influential in her musical journey. As the Wollofs would commonly say "loh nangou wuut tah neka talibeh doh chi done Serign" and Haddy Trawally commonly known as Diha has gone full circle in the journey of self discovery and of a Musical Pilgrimage.

She is now a diva in her own right and a champion of Gambian Music and brand Gambia as a whole.

