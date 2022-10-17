Rwanda: Cycling - Team Rwanda Enters Camp for Major Continental Races

The national cycling team, Team Rwanda, is camping at Africa Rising Cycling Center in Musanze District as riders start early preparations for upcoming top continental cycling races.

Head coach Felix Sempoma summoned a group of 18 riders to join the camp in what was the first phase of his national team selection.

The roster, which comprises young riders aged under 23 years, will be training together at the camp for 20 days. They will, later, undergo a test which will see them reduced to 12 riders that the coach will use during the forthcoming tournaments including Tour du Rwanda 2023, Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2023, and Africa Road Championship 2023.

The coach decided to stick with a squad of young riders to be able to prepare a team that will compete during the Road World Championship 2025, in Rwanda.

The 12 riders who will pass the test will later be joined at the camp by 12 other riders, including six elites and six U23s, to prepare for the Tour du Faso slated for November 11 in Burkina Faso.

Sempoma will also select a roster that will compete at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo 2023 scheduled in January 2023. The race will be a decisive test for riders who will make it to the national team during Tour du Rwanda 2023.

The roster:

Ramadhan Bigirimana (ANCA)

Swaibu Kajyibwami (ANCA)

Jean Baptiste Hategekimana(ANCA)

Masengesho (Benediction Club)

Barnabe Gahemba (Benediction Club)

Olivier Rukundo Cine Elmay)

Jean Eric Habimana (Individual)

Eric Hategekimana (Kayonza Young Stars)

Jean Pierre Niringiyimana (Kayonza Young Stars)

Rashid Niringiyimana (Les Amis Sportifs)

Salvador irimaso (Les Amis Sportifs)

Omar Niyitegeka (Les Amis Sportifs)

Elie Kwizera (May Star)

Felicien Hakizimana (May Star)

Jean Nepo Bigirimana (May Star)

Patrick Ndizera (Muhazi Cycling Generation)

Jean Claude Ishimwe (Muhazi Cycling Generation)

Valens Irankunda (Twin Lakes Cycling Academy)