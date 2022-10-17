Rwanda Backs UN Resolution Condemning Russia's Annexation of Ukraine Regions

13 October 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The United Nations General Assembly, on Wednesday October 12, voted to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine, urging member states not to recognise the move.

143 countries, including Rwanda, out of the 193- countries body backed the resolution, in a move that seemingly reaffirmed the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

"It's amazing," Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the media after the vote.

Only five countries including Russia voted against the resolution, while a total of 35 countries abstained from the vote.

The rest didn't vote, the UN said.

Rwanda's Ambassador to the United Nations, Clever Gatete. Rwanda on Wednesday backed a UN resolution condemning Russia's annexation of Ukraine regions. Courtesy

Russia's government, in September, proclaimed its annexation of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia - after staging what it called referendums.

Ukraine and its allies have denounced the votes as illegal and coercive.

The vote is the strongest disparage to Russia from the General Assembly of the four resolutions it has approved since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began on February 24.

For Russia's UN Ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, the resolution was "politicised and openly provocative,", and that it "could destroy any and all efforts in favour of a diplomatic solution to the crisis."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X