Gambia: Tech World to Square Off Kaku Utd in Late Modou Inter-Mediate Tourney Final Tomorrow

Tech World FC will tomorrow - Saturday -, 15th October 2022 clash with Kaku United FC in the 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh memorial inter-mediate League final at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.

The final is expected to attract spectators from Gunjur and its surrounding areas.

Tech World FC and Kaku United FC will both scuffle to beat each other in the final to clinch the annual Late Modou Janneh memorial inter-mediate league trophy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 16th October 2022, Smarteq FC will rub shoulders with Falcons FC in the round of sixteen of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout competition at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 3pm.

Nyofelleh United FC will lock horns with Dabanani FC on the same day at the same venue at 5pm.