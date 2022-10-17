Gambia: Tech World to Square Off Kaku Utd in Late Modou Inter-Mediate Tourney Final Tomorrow

14 October 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Tech World FC will tomorrow - Saturday -, 15th October 2022 clash with Kaku United FC in the 2021-2022 Late Modou Janneh memorial inter-mediate League final at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 4:30pm.

The final is expected to attract spectators from Gunjur and its surrounding areas.

Tech World FC and Kaku United FC will both scuffle to beat each other in the final to clinch the annual Late Modou Janneh memorial inter-mediate league trophy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 16th October 2022, Smarteq FC will rub shoulders with Falcons FC in the round of sixteen of the 2022-2023 Gunjur Knockout competition at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 3pm.

Nyofelleh United FC will lock horns with Dabanani FC on the same day at the same venue at 5pm.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X