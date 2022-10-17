Egypt: COP27 to Feature Presidential Roundtable On Water Security - FM

As one of the top countries suffering from water scarcity, and one of the driest countries in the world, Egypt has dedicated its national efforts to attaining Sustainable Development Goal no. 6 (SDG 6) on water through Egypt's 2030 Vision, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

Egypt is also moving towards that goal, ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, through a strategic plan for managing water resources until 2037, Shoukry added in his speech during the opening ceremony of the 5th edition of Cairo Water Week (CWW 2022), which kicked off Sunday under the theme: "Water at the Heart of Climate Action".

Shoukry said that this year's water week is held at critical times as the country is gearing up for hosting the incoming global climate change summit (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh next month, according to a statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Highlighting Egypt's efforts in support of the Global Water Agenda, Shoukry said the approaching climate summit, set for November 6-18, will feature presidential roundtable event on water security.

Moreover, a separate day will be dedicated to discuss water issues during the summit, the minister noted.

Shoukry invited participants to discuss the challenges facing water-scarce countries, transboundary cooperation under international law for regional peace, stability, and integration, ways to optimize technology and innovation, and how to secure the funds necessary for implementing environmentally sustainable projects.