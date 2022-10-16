Nigeria: Climate Change - Federal Govt Targets Sustainable Funding to Drive Smart Agriculture

As Nigeria gets set to participate in the 27th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Egypt, the federal government has said that it is focusing on exploring options for climate finance and building partnerships that will drive the country's emissions reduction ambitions, adaptation and climate change mitigation.

The minister of environment, Barr Mohammed Abdullahi, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Friday in Abuja, said Nigeria would be focusing on sustainable funding mechanism that drives nature-based solutions.

These solutions, he said include land restoration, reforestation, combating desertification, climate smart-agricultural practices as well as adaptation strategies.

He also said that the country will be seeking collaboration and support on sustainable waste management, renewable and clean energy provision, and finance for loss and damage.

"There is no doubt that Nigeria's participation at COP 27 in Egypt will demonstrate the country's continued commitment to addressing the challenges of climate change at both national and sub-national level.

"Will align with rest of Africa on agenda items which will support partnerships building that will help Nigeria achieve its emission reduction targets including solidifying frameworks (as earlier alluded to) for establishing carbon markets, address adaptation and mitigation, establish sustainable financing for climate actions, resilience building, poverty eradication and sustainable development," he said.

Speaking further, Mohammed informed that young professionals and youths will be carried along this time.

He said, "At this COP, Nigeria will be including young professionals and youths to understudy the negotiators and advance Nigeria's position. This is part of the ongoing capacity building sessions by the Ministry in the development of its bank of Youth Negotiators."

The minister also used the occasion to launch Nigeria's COP27 national logo which represents the nation's alignment with the ideals and objectives of COP27 "but distinctively projecting our national priorities as a country."

The 27th session of the UNFCCC conference of parties will be hosted by Egypt in Sharm El Sheikh from November 6-18, 2022.