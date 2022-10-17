Egypt Backs Dakar Declaration At 9th World Water Forum in March

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam said Egypt supports the Dakar Declaration adopted at during the 9th World Water Forum, held in Dakar, Senegal, in March.

Sewilam made the remarks during a meeting with Senegalese Minister of Water and Sanitation Serigne Mbaye on the margins of the 5th edition of Cairo Water Week (CWW 2022), which kicked off on Sunday under the theme: "Water at the Heart of Climate Action."

This declaration is a significant step towards the 2023 Conference for the Midterm Comprehensive Review of Implementation of the UN Decade for Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028), Sewilam said.

He also invited Senegal to support an Egyptian climate adaptation initiative for the water sector, which will be launched during the incoming global climate summit Egypt will host Sharm El Sheikh next month.

Sewilam also underscored the important role expected from the African Ministers' Council on Water (AMCOW) in favor of the Egyptian initiative, which aims to enhance water resilience.

Guided by the principles and ideals of the Charter of the United Nations, the Dakar Declaration reaffirms the need to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and partnership in the management of transboundary basins, including aquifer basins, in particular by promoting the exchange of information, experience and best practices.

Also on the fringe of the event, Sewilam met with Lebanese and Tanzanian counterparts to discuss cooperation for effective management of water resources.

Scheduled to last till Wednesday, the CWW 2022 is bringing together water actors and stockholders around the world to present and discuss key issues, policies, strategies, plans, and measures related to climate-water challenges.

It is organized by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in collaboration with national, regional, and international partners, under the auspices of President Abdel Fatah El Sisi.