Liberia: Yuoh Suspends Judge Wollor

Liberia's new Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has suspended Judge Sikajipo A. Wollor from presiding over the 5th Circuit Court of Grand Cape Mount County for ethical misconduct.

The Chief Justice's decision was announced to the public on 13 October 2022.

At the same time, Chief Justice Yuoh has ordered the immediate dismissal of Mr. Webster B. Wreh, clerk of the Tax Court for Montserrado County

Wreh's dismissal followed an administrative investigation that found him liable for egregious ethical misconduct unbefitting a staff of the judiciary.

During a ceremony when she formally took office recently, Chief Justice Yuoh vowed to lead a robust judiciary for the country.

She also promised that her administration will hold no allegiance to any authority, but the principle of law.

The Director of Communication of the Judiciary Atty. Ambrose Nmah, Sr., disclosed that Chief Justice Yuoh has with immediate effect suspended the assignment of Judge Wollor from presiding over the 5th Circuit Court of Grand Cape Mount County.

"The decision of the Chief Justice is predicated upon a complaint of alleged misconduct of the judge which is a grave magnitude," the communication which is in the possession of this paper says.

According to the communication, the complaint has been forwarded to the Judicial Inquiry Commission for a full investigation while Judge Wollor remains suspended from all judicial functions pending the outcome of this investigation.

The Liberian judiciary has been brought to international scrutiny and criticism for corruption, characterized by compromising cases and justice only for the highest bidder.

The United States Human Rights Reports have constantly indicted the judiciary for graft, which does not present a positive image for the country.

This has not only hindered the effective dispensation of justice to the population but discouraged investors and strangulated the business environment, making doing business in Liberia very difficult.

Another issue plaguing the Liberian judiciary is selective justice, where the government moves quickly to prosecute some cases, while it drags its feet on others.