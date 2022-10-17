Liberia: Prison Fellowship Liberia Sponsors 1,500 Children in School

Prison Fellowship Liberia has launched a project to provide scholarships to over 1,500 children of inmates throughout the country.

Code-named "Breaking the Circle/Promise Path," the project is sponsored by Prison Fellowship International and will include the provision of book bags, books and medical insurance for the beneficiaries

Giving an overview of the project, the Program Coordinator at Prison Fellowship Liberia, Reverend Karpee Parton, disclosed that the promise path project is a program initiated by Prison Fellowship International, but implemented in the country by Prison Fellowship Liberia.

He said the PFL is a human rights organization that caters to inmates, their families, and victims of crimes.

Reverend Parton added that it is based on this background that the organization works with state actors to ensure that inmates' rights are observed, their needs and needs of crime victims are met.

He added that the PFL has also been providing education through scholarships to schools of their choice and thousands of children have benefitted across the country in the last seven years.

Reverend Parton indicated that the program is intended to break the circle of crimes by ensuring that children of inmates go to school, rather than resolved to criminality.

"Most of the inmates are serving their long sentences in prisons," he said; adding: "as a result, so we have come in order to assist their children to have the means of attending school like other children in the society."

"If these children are not educated now, there is a possibility that they will grow up and return to criminal activities like their loved ones or parents who are serving long jail terms."

Performing the formal launch of the project, the Financial Officer at Prison Fellowship Liberia, Reverend Edwin Johnson, thanked Prison Fellowship International for agreeing to sponsor thousands of children of inmates in Liberia.

He also commended Reverend Kollie for taking up the responsibility to advocate for the education of children of inmates in the country.

The program was graced by representatives of the beneficiaries, school administrators, and district education officers, among others.