Ghana: 30 Remanded for Allegedly Attacking Neoplan Police Station

The Accra Circuit Court has remanded 30 persons in police custody, for allegedly attacking the Neoplan Police Station, at Nkrumah Circle, in Accra.

The accused have been charged for conspiring to cause unlawful damage and stealing two AK47 Riffles.

Their pleas were not taken and ordered by the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah to make their next appearance on October 26, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that accused were drivers, drivers' mates, commercial motorbike riders, traders and others, who worked at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

He told the court that on October 9, 2022, at about 7.30 pm, one Isobah allegedly stole a cellular phone, belonging to a young man, at Nkrumah Circle.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said Isobah jumped into the Odaw River in an attempt to escape, when he was being chased by his victim to retrieve the phone.

The prosecution said a struggle ensued between Isobah and the victim, which led to both drowning in the River.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said Isobah's friend also got drowned when he jumped into the River to save his friend.

The court heard that accused without any provocation marched to the Police Station, at Nkrumah Circle, and vandalised the charge office and the Station Officer's office.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said in the process, the suspects caused damage to four television sets, three computers, furniture, ceiling fans, doors, windows and other items belonging to the Neoplan Police Station.

According to prosecution, they also stole two AK 47 Riffles kept at the charge office and the next day, through intelligence, they were arrested and the guns retrieved.

Chief Insp Ahiabor said the crime was still under investigations. - GNA