Ghana: 4 NGOs Benefit From Hlsa Soccer Clinic

Four non-governmental organisations namely, Peace Foundation, Osu Children's Home, Street Academy and Methodist Rehab Project have undergone a day's soccer clinic in Accra on Saturday.

Put together by the High Level Sports Academy (HLSA) based in the United States, the third edition dubbed "Self-esteem through Sports," saw over 120 children taken through basic drills in football; ball joggling and fitness tests among others.

Additionally, the event was to give back to society and also put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged.

Speaking to the Times Sports, founder and CEO of HLSA, Mr George Lamptey, said it was always a joy to be back after two years of absence.

"This is what I love to do and it brings me joy to see young talents entertained. We had the first two events in 2018 and 2019 and should have had the third one in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process," he said.

According to Mr Lamptey, who doubles as US Soccer Federation-Licensed Coach, said he hoped to extend the initiative to other parts of the country in his next visit.

He said the motive was not to fetch money but give these young talents the platform to get entertained and feel accepted.

Mr Lamptey added that due to his relationship with former Ghana international, Odartey Lamptey, who happens to be his nephew, exceptional talents will have the opportunity to join the Glow-Lamp Soccer Academy.

Abdul Faisal Alhassan-Chibsah, who works as the Academy Head of Recruitment with US-based Charlotte Football Club, advised the children to blend football with education to attain higher heights.

Affectionately called "King George", the formidable sweeper was a member of Ghana's 1972 Olympic team in Munich, Germany and also played for Chicago Sting and New York Cosmos.