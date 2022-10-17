Ghana: Investors' Interest Will Be Protected in Negotiations With IMF - Ministry of Finance

The interest of investors will be protected in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a programme to restore macroeconomic stability, the Ministry of Finance, has said.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement issued in Accra on Friday in reaction to publications in section of the media, about a 94-per cent discount of the Tier 2 pension investment, said the government would protect and uphold the interest of investors in its socio-economic programmes.

"The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to social media audiotapes and mainstream media publications speculating about a 94 per cent discount of Tier 2 pension investments in government securities," the Ministry of Finance, said.

It added that "Other publications also encourage a switch from securities to forex as a store of value."

"These publications and "social media advisories" are without merit and are designed to undermine confidence in Ghana's financial sector," the Ministry of Finance, said and urged the public to disregard such publications.

It said such publications were meant to put "pressure on the currency and undermine investor confidence."

The Ministry of Finance said, the government's engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), both in Accra and Washington D.C., on a programme to restore macro-economic stability, were progressing steadily.

It said the post-covid economic growth programme was designed to bring growth, stability, and relief to the economy.

"We, therefore, encourage all Ghanaians to disregard these publications, which are in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF," it said.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it must be recalled that the government of Ghana since 2017, has always protected investors' interests in the financial sector," it said.