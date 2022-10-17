Ghana: 60 Gctu Students Benefit From Tally Prime Software Training

ABOUT 60 students of the Department of Accounting, Banking and Finance of the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) Business School over the weekend participated in a Tally Prime software training in Accra.

The training was organised by the department in collaboration with Prymage Consultancy Ltd, an authorised sales and support partner for Tally ERP9.

Tally Primeisa complete business management software for small and medium business that helps manage accounting, inventory, banking, taxation, payroll and much more to get rid of complexities, and in turn, focus on business growth.

Dr Emmanuel Attah Kumah Amponsah, Senior Lecturer and Head of Department, Department of Accounting Banking and Finance said the training which was also held the previous weekend was to give the students hands on the experience in the software which was relevant on the job market.

He indicated that, the students would receive certificates of participation and noted that the training also formed part of their assessment for the semester.

Dr Amponsah emphasised that such trainings were key for success after school for which reason the school had incorporated them in their courses to equip students with the relevant skills and knowledge demanded on the job market.

"Every company is technologically inclined now, so if you don't have knowledge in technology, you can't fit in the job market. So, after school, a student with such skills from the school will be able to work as expected by any industry with such demands," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He hinted that the department would in the coming year train lecturers in the departments for its new courses it roll out to enrich them and add to their knowledge in order for them to also make the right impact.

Mr Samuel Anim, Head of Training and Support, Prymage Consultancy Ltd,said students were taught how to make entries and setups "so if it turns out that some of them don't even want to start working, but want to do some form of consultancy for a business without any software to manage it, these students will be able to do so and get the business a final report at the end of the day."

He explained that, Tally Prime was the latest version of the tally software, adding that such trainings should be encouraged because"gradually we are trying to move away from paperless system so that everything will be automated."

Mr Anim revealed that, it was a key objective of his to ensure that students completed their education with hands on experience in at least three softwares for which reason it collaborated with the department to have the training.

As such, he said his company aside the school had trained students at the University of Ghana Business School and University of Education, Winneba, among others.

The Dean of Students, GCTU, Dr Michael Nana Owusu-Akomeah, commended the department for the initiative and said the students were excited about the experience they had gained and could now relate theory with practical.