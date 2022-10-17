Ghana: Late Dombo Family Honours Veep

The Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has renewed the longstanding relations between the Dombo family in Duori in the Jirapa Municipality of the Upper West Region, and the Bawumia family in Wale Wale in the North East Region.

As part of the move, Naa Tikan Dombo III, the Chief of Duori, conferred a chieftaincy title, "Naa Liewae", meaning "the chief has come back" on the Vice President.

Shortly after the confirmation of the chieftaincy title, the Vice President was led to the ancestral shrine of the late Simon Diedong Dombo, where he paid homage to the late chief, a founding member of the Danquah-Dombo-Bussia tradition, now the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Vice President received the chieftaincy title when he called on the chief and people of Duori as part of his visit to the Upper West Region to interact with the people, cut sod for new projects and inspect ongoing ones.

The Vice President also visited the Sissala East Municipality, where he interacted with the chiefs and elders as well as cut sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Astroturf in Tumu and visited the Sissala West District to interact with the chiefs and elders and inspected the Agenda 111 projects at Gwollu.

Naa Dombo said the chieftaincy title conferred on the Vice President was a symbol of welcoming him into the Dombo family.

The chief used the opportunity to appeal to the Vice President to take the necessary steps to ensure the Duori community and by extension, the Jirapa Municipality received its fair share of the national development.

He cited the bad nature of the roads and the high youth unemployment in the area as some of the challenges affecting them and called for the government's intervention in that regard.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia said the chieftaincy title conferred on him was, among other things, a symbol of the closeness between the Dombo and the Bawumia families.

"It also tells me that it is not a personal title it is a lot of responsibility that has been placed in my hands by this because SD Dombo didn't live for himself, he lived for a whole generation of people.

"I hope that I can do likewise and carry the torch that he was carrying throughout his political career and be selfless, and transparent and serve my people with integrity," he said.

Vice President Bawumia observed that the government was committed to improving the livelihoods of the people through the implementation of various projects across the country.

Dr Bawumia, who also called on the chiefs and elders of the Lawra Traditional Area, assured them that government would work hard to complete all the projects it had started in the municipality "so that we can deliver a real legacy for the President for 2024."

Naa Puowelle Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, eulogised the Vice President for his competency, effectiveness, hard work, and dedication to the duties and responsibilities of his office, which he said was widely acclaimed locally and internationally.

"Since assuming this high office of Vice President you have brought dignity, respect and prestige to that office," he observed.

The revered chief appealed to the government to ensure the timely completion of projects it started in the Lawra Municipality, which included: the Dikpe Bridge, the ultra-modern technical institute at Tolibri, the Lawra Senior High School Assembly Hall complex, and the Kambaa irrigation project, among others.

Naa Karbo said the timely completion of those projects would help improve the livelihoods of the people in the area as well as leave a legacy of President Akufo-Addo-led government in Lawra as the government that brought more projects to the area.

The chief, who is also the Vice president of the Upper West Regional and National Houses of Chiefs, acknowledged the President's resolve to fight illegal mining in the country in a bid to help protect the environment and the natural resources, pledging his support in the fight. -GNA