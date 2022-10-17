Ghana to Participate in 2022 World Armwrestling Championships in Turkey

The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, has left for Antalya, Turkey, to participate in the World Armwrestling Championships. The event ends on October 23, 2022.

This year's competition will be the 43rd edition of the World Championships and Team Ghana is being led by newly-elected Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries have converged at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which is the championship venue.

There would be competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-armwrestling in both left and right arm battles.

Mr Osei Asibey, who is the WAF Vice President, Africa Armwrestling President, the President and founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, was accompanied by some athletes, Vice President of Africa Armwrestling, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Director of Competitions, Mr Robert Appiah Ameyaw, WAF Referee Panel Member and Head Referee in Africa, Mr Husseini Akueteh Addy and Senior Coach Nii Otoo Larkyne.

Speaking to the media ahead of their departure, Mr Osei Asibey stated that "as a Federation, we would have loved to take a bigger number but due to inadequate funding, we have drastically reduced the size of the team.

"Participating in world events builds capacity and the confidence of our athletes; so in as much as we are disappointed with the numbers, we also take solace in the fact that we will use this championship to prepare for the Africa Games in 2023."