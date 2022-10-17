Ghana to Participate in 2022 World Armwrestling Championships in Turkey

17 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael Abayateye:

The National Armwrestling Team, Golden Arms, has left for Antalya, Turkey, to participate in the World Armwrestling Championships. The event ends on October 23, 2022.

This year's competition will be the 43rd edition of the World Championships and Team Ghana is being led by newly-elected Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mr Charles Osei Asibey.

Over 1,500 athletes and officials from about 50 countries have converged at the Amara Luxury Resort & Villas, which is the championship venue.

There would be competitions for age groups from Sub-Junior to Senior, Grand Masters as well as events in para-armwrestling in both left and right arm battles.

Mr Osei Asibey, who is the WAF Vice President, Africa Armwrestling President, the President and founder of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, was accompanied by some athletes, Vice President of Africa Armwrestling, Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Director of Competitions, Mr Robert Appiah Ameyaw, WAF Referee Panel Member and Head Referee in Africa, Mr Husseini Akueteh Addy and Senior Coach Nii Otoo Larkyne.

Speaking to the media ahead of their departure, Mr Osei Asibey stated that "as a Federation, we would have loved to take a bigger number but due to inadequate funding, we have drastically reduced the size of the team.

"Participating in world events builds capacity and the confidence of our athletes; so in as much as we are disappointed with the numbers, we also take solace in the fact that we will use this championship to prepare for the Africa Games in 2023."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X