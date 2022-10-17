Liberia: UNOPS, Japanese Government Handover Logistics to Disaster Management Agency

In celebration of International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction, UNOPS has handed over several pieces of equipment to the National Disaster Management Agency of Liberia through the Government of Japan.

The NDMA joined the rest of the world on Thursday, 13 October to celebrate International Day of Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) here.

The Executive Director for the National Disaster Management Agency of Liberia, Henry O. Williams, said this year's celebration focused on the Sendai Framework target, which is reduction of disaster to critical infrastructure and reeducation of services.

Celebrating the day with a parade, the Framework focuses on the adoption of measure that addresses the three dimensions of disaster risks, including exposure to hazards, vulnerability capacity and hazard characteristics to prevent creation of new risk, existing risk, and increased resilience.

Director Williams explained that the NDMA focuses on strengthening early warning systems in the country in line with Sendai Framework target G, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres call for countries to spearhead new action to ensure every person on earth is protected by early warning systems within five years.

He said this year's celebration held under the theme: "Strengthening the Synergies of Multi-hazard early warning systems with the National Early Warning and Emergency Operations Center (NEWEOC) is meant to convey a message that disaster could be avoided and as well prevented.

The NDMA boss noted that to build a resilient Disaster Risk Reduction, requires financial commitment and that the Agency's focus in this respect is to obtain earthquake resilience by building a characterization of earthquake hazards.

For his part, the keynote speaker for the celebration in Monrovia, Mr. Niels Scott (UN-RC) stressed a need to strengthen disaster management in Liberia.

He emphasized that with increase of humanitarian situations in the country, the National Disaster Management Agency should revise and enact a robust disaster risk reduction policy framework that clings to the old Civil Protection Act of 1989.

Speaking on behalf of Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobu, Miss Megumi Otsu similarly stressed a need for the NDMA to have a cooperative measure in building a very responsive, effective disaster system that will be resilient to disaster risk reduction.

Miss Otsu added that the Government of Japan is currently funding procurement of Vehicles, Motorcycles and ICT Equipment worth US$1.8 million for the National Disaster Management Agency of Liberia through The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to enhance the capacity of the Agency and make it responsive to disaster risk reduction.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the program, the United Nations Office For Project Services handed over series of items to the NDMA, such as; 15 DT 125 Yamaha Motorcycles, 15 Pieces of helmets, 15 boxes of assorted accessories, Internet services (Dedicated Fiber Optic 5 Mbps) for three years, two units of drones and accessories with 48 cartons of A4 Double Printers, 32 cartons of A3 Double printing papers, 3 units of 18,000 BTU air conditioners plus one-year service contract, totaling approximately 250,000 United States Dollars. When the project is concluded, UNOPS will be handling additional equipment like vehicles and ICT Equipment.

Meanwhile, the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) together with stakeholders have agreed to promote a global culture of disaster risk reduction.

The IDDRR is an annual event that urges citizens and governments around the world to work together to make communities and countries more disaster resilient.

The day provided an opportunity to recognize progress made in addressing vulnerability to disasters, including loss of lives, economies, and health.

In 2022, the UN General Assembly resolved to keep the yearly commemoration as a tool for promoting a global mindset of natural disaster mitigation, covering prevention and preparedness.