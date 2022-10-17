Ghana: Gnat Urges BECE Candidates to Avoid Malpractices

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has encouraged the 553, 408 candidates writing their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) from today not to indulge in examination malpractices.

That, it said, would save them from unforeseen embarrassment, trauma and anxiety.

A statement issued by the General Secretary of GNAT, Mr Thomas T Musah, in Accra yesterday also urged the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to be vigilant and ensure a hitch-free examination.

Extending GNAT's best wishes to the candidates, it said the Association was hopeful that invigilators would not condone malpractices to ensure a successful examination.

It encouraged the candidates to finish hard and well to gain the glory, saying "when the going gets tough, the tough keeps going," and that "no lasting glory is won without a struggle."

"You have withstood all the odds and gone through the system for the past nine (9) years. This shows the zeal and resilience in you, and we congratulate you for these sterling qualities," it added.

As such, the statement said GNAT was hopeful that the candidates would justify the investments and trust reposed in them to make the nation, teachers, parents, themselves, and all stakeholders proud.

A total of 553,408 final year Junior High School (JHS) students and private candidates seeking to better their grades, would sit for this year's BECE.

For the first time, these two groups of candidates would write the five-day examination within the same period due to the consistently low entries for the BECE for Private Candidates over the years.

A statement signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the WAEC National Office, Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, in Accra on Thursday , said the school candidates are 552,276 from 18,501 schools while the private candidates are 1, 132.