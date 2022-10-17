Ghana: Women's Premier League... Berry Ladies Grab First Win

Berry Ladies FC recovered from their opening day defeat at the hands of Hasaacas Ladies to record an impressive 2-0 win over Soccer Intellectuals on match-day two of the ongoing Southern Zone Malta Guinness Women's Premier League game played at the Madina Astro turf on Saturday.

Berry needed to win badly to move within range of clubs at the summit of the log and second half goals from Jacqueline Ampomaa Amponsah two minutes after the break and another by Ginika Ikeh on the 67th minute mark ensured that Berry Ladies reduce the gap at the top to three points, following the win.

It was the visitors Soccer Intellectuals who began the game on a good note stringing some swift passes together and left the host on the defence, but their play could not be transformed into goals.

Berry Ladies warmed themselves into the game and took over play from the visitors who held their guard at the back to prevent the opposition from causing havoc with the game swinging from one end to the other midway through the half until the first half came to an end.

Back from recess, Intellectuals were caught off guard when Amponsah started and finished off a move involving herself and Diana Weige for the opener.

Amponsah, who won the MVP award, could have made it 2-0 for her side on the 66th minute mark, but she was a shade late in connecting home as goalkeeper Rita Boamah reacted quickly to stop her from beat her.

A minute later, Berry Ladies went up 2-0 through Nigeria import Ikeh who raced to finish off a long pass from skipper Cynthia Boakye Yiadom.

In other Southern Zone games, Hasaacas Ladies produced another blistering performance, white-washing debutanta Essiam Socrates Ladies FC 6-2 at the Mankessim Astro turf.

Fidous Yakubu grabbed a brace with Doris Boaduwaa, Success Ameyaa, substitute Veronica Kumah-Baah and Doreen Copson all grabbing a goal each, while Afusatu Fuseini and Frederica Kai Addico got the two goals for the host.

Faith Ladies lost 1-0 at home to LadyStrikers with Police Ladies drawing 0-0 with Ridge City at home.

The Northern Zone saw defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies post a 2-0 over Prisons Ladies in the Bono derby played at the Sunyani Coronation Park, while debutants Candy Soccer recorded their first premiership victory after defeating Fabulous Ladies 2-1 in Dormaa. Ashtown pipped Supreme Ladies 1-0 with Northern Ladies losing 3-0 at home to Tamale Super Ladies on Friday.