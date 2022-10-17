Ghana: Bosome Freho Dce Suspended Over 'Galamsey'

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has suspended Mr Yaw Danso, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bosome Freho, over his alleged involvement in illegal mining "galamsey" in the district.

This comes after the leaking of a video in which he was allegedly encouraging "galamsey" activities in the area.

The suspension is contained in a letter from Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for Local Government and Regional Organisation, which asked the DCEto step aside for investigations into the audio.

The minister stressed in the letter that the suspension was to pave way for investigations to verify the authenticity of the tape.

President Akufo-Addo, in his resolve to address the illegal mining menace, has called on all stakeholders, including government officials, chiefs and community members, to join in the fight.

The President, at a recent meeting with traditional leaders and metropolitan, municipal, district chief executives, among other government officials, warned that persons caught in the act would face full rigours of the law.